Farmers market offers diverse array of products

Find produce, baked goods, meat, eggs, bread and more fresh foods in the Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market.

The market located at 721 N. Central Ave. is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon year-round. The market features diverse vendors including Absolutely Delightful, which offers locally grown honey and “beehive” products such as bees’ wax and candles. You can buy goat cheese, goat milk soap, wool items, eggs, seasonal produce and gluten-free baked goods from Chile Acres Farm; fresh mushrooms from Southwest Mushrooms; produce and nest-run eggs from and Blue Sky Organic Farms; and small-batch, handcrafted cocktail mixers you can use in your home bar at Iconic Cocktail C.

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market asks you to keep a social distance of at least 6 feet from other customers and vendors while shopping in order to maintain safety. It also has prohibited pets and asks customers to either use a bank card, provide exact change or pre-order items. Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands often and are not allowed to eat anything on site. If you or a loved one is sick, you should stay home. You also are urged to view the week’s market layout to see which vendors will be there and plan your shopping list to decrease the amount of time you are at the market.

To learn more, visit phxpublicmarket.com/openair/covid-19.