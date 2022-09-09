‘Desert Rider’ closes in September

Residents who have not yet seen “Desert Rider” at Phoenix Art Museum, or those who may want to see it again, won’t want to procrastinate — the exhibit closes Sept. 18.

“Desert Rider” explores the relationships between transportation, industry, landscape and identity in our desert region. With a diverse display of large-scale installations, prints, sculptures and more, the major exhibition illuminates the influence of lowrider and custom-car culture on contemporary artists working in the Southwest today, including Cara Romero, Margarita Cabrera, Justin Favela, Liz Cohen and Douglas Miles, who examine themes of masculinity and femininity, migration and mobility, queer identity and more.

Phoenix Art Museum is located at 1625 North Central Ave. For additional information, call 602.257.1880 or visit www.phxart.org.