Chabad will offer High Holiday services

Chabad of Phoenix invites the Valley Jewish community to attend its High Holiday services in September and October.

Rosh Hashana will be observed Sept. 25–27; Yom Kippur, Oct. 4–5. Evening services will be held at sundown. Morning services are held at 9:30 a.m. Those who cannot make it to services are invited to attend Shafar in the Park and Tashlich service, featuring children’s treats, shofar sounding and a service, Monday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m., at the lower lake at Granada Park, 20th St. between Ocotillo Rd. and Maryland Ave.

The services are free to attend (no membership fees or tickets are needed), but seating is limited and an RSVP is required.

Chabad of Phoenix is located at 2110 E. Lincoln Dr. To RSVP or for additional information, visit www.chabadaz.com/hholidays.