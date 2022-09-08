Family story hour offers Irish ambiance

The McClelland Library and the Irish Cultural Center will reopen in September after its August closure.

The library, which was designed by the architect, Paul Ahern, after a 12th century Norman Castle, celebrates its 10th year in 2022. The three-story building houses 8,000 books from Irish authors, poets and genealogical sources. The library houses a permanent exhibit on “The Book of Kells,” several reading rooms and computer access to various disciplines of Irish and Celtic studies including genealogy. The library is the largest library of its kind in the Western United States.

After its reopening, Sept. 6, the library will host a number of events for the community, including Family Story Hour with Diane Ahern in the Library Keep, Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The program runs about an hour and introduces parents and children to Irish authors, stories and traditions in a fun and interactive way, including songs, activities and an Irish-based craft to take home. Story Hour is suitable for all ages.

The Irish Cultural Center is located at 1106 N. Central Ave, Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-258-0109, email info@azirishlibrary.org or visit www.azirish.org.