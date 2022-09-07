Acacia Library hosts family events

Families are invited to Acacia Library this month to take advantage of a wide variety of free programming for all ages.

Thursdays this month, beginning Sept. 8, wiggle worms age birth to five and their favorite grownups can attend Music & Movement from 10:30–11 a.m. Some people learn better when they are moving. If that sounds like your child, this is the storytime for you. Sing, dance and move in this fun, active program that builds reading skills. It has been shown that children who love books and stories become better readers. Support for early literacy programs is provided by a grant from First Things First (www.firstthingsfirst.org), which partners with families and communities to give all Arizona children the opportunity to arrive at kindergarten healthy and ready to succeed.

More reading fun is offered during Family Storytime events for children up to age five. Held Mondays beginning Sept. 12, from 10:30–11 a.m., participants will play, read, sing and dance in a fun, active program that builds reading skills.

Adults also can find several programs throughout the month at the library, including The Accidental Crafter and Front Porch Book Club.

Held Sept. 17, 10–11 a.m., The Accidental Crafter is for reluctant or inexperienced crafters or those who are looking for new projects but don’t know where to start. All materials will be provided. Front Porch Book Club will convene Wednesday, Sept. 21, 1–2 p.m. The group meets every third Wednesday of the month to discuss a member-chosen book. This month’s book is “The Emancipation of Evan Walls” by Jeffrey Blount.

Acacia Library is located at 750 E. Townley Ave. For additional information, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org or call 602-262-4636.