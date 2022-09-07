Cross Roads hosts military history speaker

Veterans, their families and friends, and the general public are invited to Cross Roads United Methodist Church, for a military history presentation, 8–9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17. Guest speaker Bill Reynolds, U.S. Army, retired, will present “Army — Airborne.”

A native of Chicago, Reynolds served in the Army for 21 years, including two combat tours with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam. He has advocated for veterans and their families as a volunteer service officer, expediting veteran’s compensation and benefit claims. In 2017, he logged more than 8,000 miles and 780 hours providing assistance to veterans and their families. In 2018 Reynolds’ continuing service to the people of Arizona was recognized by his induction into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame, Class of 2018.

To ensure adequate refreshments at the September presentation, RSVPs are appreciated. Leave a message at 602-943-7834 (Carol Culbertson, church Veterans Ministry team). Questions may be directed to carolculbertson@earthlink.net.

Cross Roads United Methodist Church is located at 7901 N. Central Ave. For additional information, visit www.crossroadsphx.com.