PetSmart celebrates the season with its Halloween shop, offering costumes for pets big and small (submitted photo).

Regardless of the shape, size and species, PetSmart says that its new Scary Tails Halloween shop will offer a little something for everyone to celebrate the season. Treats, toys, décor and costumes for cats, dogs, guinea pigs, reptiles, fish and more are now available in stores nationwide and online.

A variety of seasonal products are available within PetSmart’s new Halloween collection, including classic costumes for cats and dogs — from the always-favorite pumpkin, to spiders, devils, hot dogs, cowboys and lions. Also available are treats, toys and collars. Pets can enjoy jack-o’-lantern rawhide alternatives, candy-adorned bandanas, frightfully fun teaser toys and batty collars.

Smaller pets can get in on the fun too, with costumes like a scorpion for bearded dragons or a pumpkin spice latte for guinea pigs. Pet parents can spread the spookiness to their habitats with Halloween-themed bedding, aquarium ornaments and terrarium hides.

Learn more at www.petsmart.com/halloween.

Author