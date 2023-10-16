Regardless of the shape, size and species, PetSmart says that its new Scary Tails Halloween shop will offer a little something for everyone to celebrate the season. Treats, toys, décor and costumes for cats, dogs, guinea pigs, reptiles, fish and more are now available in stores nationwide and online.

A variety of seasonal products are available within PetSmart’s new Halloween collection, including classic costumes for cats and dogs — from the always-favorite pumpkin, to spiders, devils, hot dogs, cowboys and lions. Also available are treats, toys and collars. Pets can enjoy jack-o’-lantern rawhide alternatives, candy-adorned bandanas, frightfully fun teaser toys and batty collars.

Smaller pets can get in on the fun too, with costumes like a scorpion for bearded dragons or a pumpkin spice latte for guinea pigs. Pet parents can spread the spookiness to their habitats with Halloween-themed bedding, aquarium ornaments and terrarium hides.

