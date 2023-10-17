Residents who have been looking forward to the opening of the new North Central O.H.S.O. Brewery and Eatery & Little O’s location, won’t have to wait too much longer, according to the owners.

“We’re excited to share an update on our project to revitalize one of Arizona’s most historic venues — a place that’s been a central hub in the community since 1883,” said owner Brian Roehrich. “Thanks to the invaluable insights from the Sunnyslope Historical Society and the creative touch of Arts Cool Phoenix, we’re creating a space that honors the neighborhood’s rich heritage and spirit.”

The building, located along the Arizona Canal at 8525 N. Central Ave., was most recently the bicycle-centric Spoke & Wheel. The property itself started as a dance hall in 1883, where people would travel tree-lined dirt roads to enjoy the music of Robinson’s Orchestra. By 1934, it had secured the state’s second liquor license, transforming into The Arbor, where people dined, danced and relaxed in an old-fashioned beer garden.

“Throughout the years, despite changing names and owners, it has remained a vibrant community gathering spot,” Roehrich continued. “We are fully committed to continuing that legacy.”

He added that learning about its rich past has only deepened the team’s commitment to preserving the architectural integrity and soul of the building.

“Preservation has challenges, and our construction journey has had a few unexpected turns. Yet, we’re navigating each step with respect for its history and excitement for its future. While we are hopeful for a fall opening, we have yet to finalize a specific date as we continue working on some unexpected yet necessary improvements. We can’t wait to open our doors and start this venue’s next chapter with all of you.”

Stay up to date on the location’s progress at www.ohsobreweryconcepts.com/central.