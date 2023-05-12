Just in time for patio season, Hula’s Modern Tiki is serving up all-new tropical delights for both brunch and dessert at all three Valley locations.

Every Saturday and Sunday morning, HULA’S weekend brunch will now boast a fresh new selection of tropical tipples, such as the sparkling Polynesia 75 (gin, sparkling wine, passionfruit, lemon juice, tiki bitters) or a citrusy Breakfast Mai Tai made with banana and a dusting of cinnamon, a fun twist on its signature Mai Tai.

In addition, served daily for lunch and dinner (except during weekend brunch), diners can cap off their meal with a decadent dessert martini, featuring classic tropical treats such as Coconut Cream and Key Lime Pie, and Chocolate Brownie.

In North Central, visit Hula’s Uptown Phoenix at 5114 N. 7th St. For more information, call 602-265-8454 or visit www.hulasmoderntiki.com.