Streets of New York, the local, family-owned and operated Italian restaurant and pizzeria, has introduced seven new menu items with inspiration from the Southwest. The new menu items are available at all Valley locations for dine-in, carry out and delivery.

The new dishes include appetizers Tomato Ricotta Bruschetta (toasted bread with Italian cherry tomatoes marinated in olive oil and basil, served atop fresh whipped ricotta, with a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey and fresh basil) and Big Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (five mozzarella sticks coated with Italian style breading, served with marinara sauce); a Southwest Chicken toasted sub sandwich (a white or oat topped wheat sub roll, chicken breast dusted with southwest spices, sautéed onions, mixed bell peppers, cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch); and Uptown Gourmet pizzas, such as the Southwest Pizza (chipotle ranch sauce, southwest ground beef, bell peppers, onion, cheddar cheese, diced Roma tomatoes, chopped parsley) and Roasted Broccoli & Sausage (olive oil, broccoli, sausage, whipped ricotta, roasted garlic, parmesan, and chopped parsley).

In addition, Mike’s Hot Honey Drizzle has been added to a long list of available pizza toppings, and diners can top off a meal with the new Lemon Passion Cookie.

Streets of New York has 15 locations across Arizona. In North Central, stop by at 214 E. Camelback Road. For more information, call 602-230-7770 or visit www.streetsofnewyork.com.