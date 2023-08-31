The City of Phoenix invites residents to join them at Rose Mofford Sports Complex for a free introductory fitness series as part of its FitPHX program.

The citywide initiative is dedicated to improving health and wellness in the region and making Phoenix one of the healthiest cities in the nation. One of the fall initiatives that is accepting registration is the FitLot Outdoor Fitness Park, which opened at the Sports Complex (9833 N. 25th Ave.) in 2019 and is free and open for public use during daily park hours.

Participants in the one-hour class will learn proper form, safe equipment use, and the format of FitLot Method Circuit Training classes. This series is perfect for both those starting a new fitness routine or experienced fitness enthusiasts looking for an added workout option​.

Classes will run Sept. 12 to Nov. 16, from 6-7 p.m. Registration for classes is required and can be completed online at https://fitlot.org/parks/phoenix. Call 602-262-6864 for additional information.