Sunnyslope Community Center will host PHXPlays Spring Break Camp @ Sunnyslope for young residents ages 6 to 12. The camp will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 13–17.

The cost of the camp is $60 and offers structured age-appropriate activities that include sports, games and arts and craft. A cold sack lunch is included; parents will have to provide afternoon snacks.

The Sunnyslope Youth Center serves the Madison and Washington school districts, and is located at 1702 W. Peoria Ave., adjacent to the Winifred Green Park, complete with a full-sized basketball court, playground, and sports field. Programming offered includes seasonal dance, art, sports and educational programs.

For additional information, visit www.phoenix.gov/parks/teens/sunnyslope-youth-center or call 602-534-5088.