The 11th annual Arizona Cocktail Weekend (AZCW) unspools across dozens of bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in downtown Phoenix and beyond with an expanded four-day schedule March 10–13.

Highlighted by three events, the 2023 AZCW also will feature exclusive tastings, expert-led seminars and other cocktail events at bars across the Valley.

The four-day party begins Friday, March 10 with happy hour events and festive parties, including the return of The Cocktail Carnival at Walter Where? House, Saturday, March 11.

The Top Bars event, March 12, will showcase more than 40 pop-up versions of some of the best cocktail lounges from around world. The Last Slinger Standing bartending competition will close out the weekend on Monday, March 13. This bracketed matchup of 16 the state’s top mixologists continues until there is only one Slinger Standing.

Tickets for the signature events are now on sale. Prices range from $50–$100 depending on the event, and when they are purchased. Visit www.arizonacocktailweekend.com.