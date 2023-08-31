UMOM New Day Center will host its annual fundraising gala, Buckles & Bangles, in October, and residents are invited to secure their tickets to the festive event.

Founded in 1964, UMOM provides shelter and supportive services for nearly 16,000 individuals experiencing homelessness in Arizona annually. The nonprofit says that since 2021, the Valley has witnessed a 40 percent increase in homelessness. By purchasing a table or tickets, attendees will play a crucial role in ending family homelessness in our community.

The Buckles & Bangles western-themed gala will offer a celebratory evening under the stars that will include a unique and inspiring program, live entertainment, dancing and the thrill of bidding on fabulous live and silent auction items.

The event will be held at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess’s Copper Canyon Friday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at www.umom.org/gala. For additional event information, contact Sara Phillips at sphillips@umom.org or 602-753-3810.