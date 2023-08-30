Established in 1999, Camp Colley has provided the opportunity for more than 6,500 underserved City of Phoenix children to attend summer camp, allowing them to experience the beauty and mysteries of nature and wilderness — often for the first time in their lives — while also developing self-confidence and resilience.

Named for James Colley, the longtime leader of Phoenix’s parks and recreation programs, the camp is located 145 miles north of Phoenix near Happy Jack on the Mogollon Rim — and it is in search of a new operator.

Camp Colley not only has a meaningful core mission but also offers a getaway summer camp with the space and amenities for many different types of camping experiences. The campgrounds include a dining hall, bath house, barn, equestrian area, remote camp site, solar panels and more.

The City of Phoenix Parks & Recreation Department invites interested qualified proposers to submit a response to the Camp Colley Program Operations Request for Proposals (RFP). The contract will be for a two-year period with three one-year options to extend the contract, in accordance with the specifications and provisions contained within the RFP.

The selected proposer will also have an opportunity to enhance revenue by offering outdoor opportunities and events at the facility outside of planned youth summer camp activities. These activities can include, but are not limited to group events, emergency preparedness/survival training, equestrian activities, birding/wildlife viewing events, landscape painting/photography camps and more.

Interested parties may download RFP materials by visiting the “Doing Business with the City of Phoenix” webpage at www.phoenix.gov/solicitations.