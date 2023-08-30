Camelot Homes has selected The Brokery to handle sales for two new Valley luxury communities, Willow in North Central Phoenix and Aura in North Scottsdale near the Mayo Clinic. This is a continuation of the relationship between the local residential real estate brokerage and the luxury homebuilder.

In 2021, The Brokery first partnered with Camelot Homes to manage sales for the 12-home gated North Phoenix Paradigm community, where only the model home remains for sale. The Brokery will act as an extension of The Camelot team, with a team of agents dedicated to working with interested home buyers for both the Willow and Aura Communities.

Learn more at www.thebrokery.com or www.camelothomes.com.