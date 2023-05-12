Phoenix Art Museum (PhxArt) announces the opening of “Mission and Legacy,” an exhibition that celebrates the enduring impact of Friends of Mexican Art (FOMA), a Valley-based non-profit organization dedicated to building appreciation for Mexican art and strengthening cultural ties between the Greater Phoenix Metro community and Mexico.

Over its nearly 60-year history, FOMA gifted works by 20th and 21st century Mexican artists José Clemente Orozco, Enrique Chagoya, Carlos Mérida, Rufino Tamayo, Francisco Zúñiga, Alfredo Ramos Martínez and others to the PhxArt collection. The works formed the foundation of the Museum’s Latin American collection, which was formally established in 1992 and at the time represented only the second collection in the country dedicated to Latin American art.

Upon the achievement of its mission, FOMA sunset as an organization in 2022. “Mission and Legacy” honors FOMA’s impact and presents many of these outstanding works to the public. The show is on view now through Dec. 31 in the James K. Ballinger Gallery at Phoenix Art Museum.

For additional information, visit www.phxart.org, or call 602-257-1880.