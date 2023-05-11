The Valley of the Sun Camelback Kiwanis Club will host the 28th Annual Sunstroke Charity Golf Tournament Saturday, June 3. The scramble format tournament begins at 7 a.m. at the McDowell Mountain Golf Club, located at 10690 E. Sheena Dr., Scottsdale.

Funds raised at the event will support underprivileged youth in the Valley in the form of school programs and post-secondary scholarships. The club also focuses on helping needy families elevate their lives.

For more information or to register as a player or sponsor of the event, visit www.kiwanisvosck.org.