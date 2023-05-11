Impact Gymnastics Academy will offer a summer camp program for young residents ages 4 to 14. Camp attendees will rotate through gymnastics rotations, open gym, Ninja Zone, plus do crafts and enjoy meeting special guests.

Campers are asked to bring lunch, snacks and plenty of water, as well as wear gym appropriate clothing. The cost for a full day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is $340 a week. Half-day pricing and before or after care are also available.

The first camp, Hawaiian luau, will be held May 30–June 2. The week-long camps, with a variety of fun themes, will run through Aug. 4.

The academy’s distinct programs include tumbling, recreational and competitive gymnastics, creative winter, spring and summer camps, birthday parties and customized programs directed at students with special needs, homeschool gymnastics programs, and sports agility curriculums.

Owned by Valley businesswomen and moms Maria Lawrence and Samantha Baltierrez, Impact’s athletic philosophy is to provide the highest level of coaching and support to its athletes.

For more information, call 602-870-7574 or visit the website parent portal to register: www.impactgymaz.com.