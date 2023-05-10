The Madison Center for the Arts’ current exhibition, “Hidden Colors of the Arizona Desert” by Julie Tarsha, will be on display at The Gallery at The Madison through June 12.

A Southwest contemporary artist, Tarsha was raised in southern California but discovered her love for the desert in her grandparent’s Tucson backyard. After retiring from nursing in 2014, she happily returned to her love of art full-time and practices daily in her home studio. Her work can be seen in exhibitions across the Valley, as well as in corporate and private collections throughout the country.

The Gallery will be open Wednesdays through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment and is free to the public. The Madison Center for the Arts is located at 5601 N. 16th St. For more information, visit www.themadison.org.