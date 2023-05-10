Computer science team wins

Arizona State University’s Luminosity Lab hosted its first Illuminate competition for high school students this year. Xavier College Preparatory sent three teams to compete in the Innovation Challenge.

The challenge prompt focused on Zero Hunger. In the first round, the teams researched the problem, brainstormed a solution and then submitted a proposal. The proposal was reviewed by a panel of five judges, including ASU faculty, industry experts and ASU students. The teams then presented their pitch to the panel of judges. Grading criteria included innovation, feasibility and presentation.

Xavier’s students focused on the important questions of: How can food be better distributed in your community? Who is in need of food who doesn’t have it? In what ways can food waste be decreased?

Xavier seniors Macy Abraham, Gosie Alilonu and Aubrey Clark, the Hungry Hunters team, won first place in the competition. Junior Maryel Rivera Ramos, senior Xochitl Felix, senior Jaya Vijungco and junior Tatum Zerbib represented Power Against Hunger and earned a third-place win.

Fashion Show supports future financial aid

Brophy College Preparatory presented its 39th annual Fashion Show at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn March 17 with fashion partner Neiman Marcus. The theme of this year’s show was “God in All Things.”

The show featured Brophy’s Class of 2023 with more than 200 students walking the runway in clothing from local retailers as well as Brophy spirit wear and uniforms representing the different sports teams and clubs. Proceeds from the show went to the Brophy Generations Endowment Fund, which ensures financial aid availability for future generations, an important part of Brophy’s Jesuit mission.

Brophy hosts Invitational, takes first place

Brophy College Preparatory hosted the 12th Annual Devon Allen AMDG Invitational for track and field March 17. The event featured 31 teams and was sponsored by Brophy alum Devon Allen ‘13, who is the Arizona 110M HH state record holder and a USA Olympian.

The Brophy track and field team took first place, scoring 7,353 points to edge Hamilton High School and Sandra Day O’Connor High School. Brophy senior Brennen McHenry recorded a personal best of 24-4.5 to win the long jump, setting new school, facility and AMDG Invitational records with the mark.

The meet featured a unique scoring format with each school competing for points in 10 track and field events including the 100m, 110/100m hurdles, 400m, 800m, 1600m, long jump, high jump, pole vault, shot put and discus throw. Brophy scored more than 700 points in nine of the 10 events.

Xavier president honored by Pope Francis

Pope Francis has awarded Sister Joan Fitzgerald, BVM, president of Xavier College Preparatory, the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice (“For Church and Pope”), one of the highest honors the pope can award to laity and religious leaders.

Fitzgerald was presented with the medal at an all-school mass celebrated by Bishop John P. Dolan of the Diocese of Phoenix, who petitioned the pope to grant the medal last year. Nearly 1,200 students, faculty and staff gave Fitzgerald a standing ovation.

The medal was given to Fitzgerald “in recognition for her faithful service to the Church in Catholic education, which she has carried out with distinction for more than 63 years, of which 60 years have been served in the Diocese of Phoenix,” said Dr. Maria Chavira, chancellor and vice moderator of the curia.

Charter school unveils new middle-school space

Phoenix Modern, a charter school in Midtown Phoenix, will unveil its newly designed middle school learning studios and collaborative spaces this summer.

The school says that these fresh, modern spaces will allow learners more opportunities to direct their own learning, engage in hands-on, real-world projects, and build a strong, tight-knit community.

Enrollment in the school is free and open now on a first come, first serve basis for learners in kindergarten through eighth grade. The school is located at 200 E. Mitchell Dr. To learn more, call 480-779-3117 or visit www.phoenixmodern.org.