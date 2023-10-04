A new multi-year program to address the gender-based inequities in jazz music will kick off this month at The Nash, a jazz club and education center in downtown Phoenix.

Led by artistic director Mary Petrich and administrative director Naquana Borrero, the Women’s Initiative program will include masterclasses, jam sessions, concerts and film screenings throughout the year, to showcase and foster female jazz artists. The Nash is kicking off the season with a jam-packed weekend Oct. 7–8.

Highlights from the kick-off weekend include events with one of the nation’s leading jazz musicians, saxophonist Roxy Coss. Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m., Coss will lead a masterclass with the young women of The Nash Jazz DivAZ, (high school and middle school musicians) followed by two high-energy concerts at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, the public is invited to a free panel discussion and film screening of “The Girls in the Band,” a documentary that traces the marginalization of female jazz instrumentalists through history. The weekend concludes with a Sunday Jam Session, hosted by Pam Morita and Mary Petrich.

For more information, call 602-795-0464 or visit www.thenash.org.