On the Town

From live, local music to national touring artists and internationally acclaimed musicians; from opera and live theater to art exhibits and artistic cultural celebrations, here are just a few of the events taking place on the town in May.

‘Something Rotten!’

May 4 – June 19

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151

‘Ellington Re-Imagined’

May 4

The Superstition Jazz Orchestra

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

May 5

Mariachi Sol De México de José Hernández

Madison Center for the Arts

www.themadison.org; 602-664-7777

‘Justice’

May 5–22

Arizona Theatre Company

www.arizonatheatre.org; 602-256-6995

‘Juan Gabriel’

May 5–8

Ballet Arizona at Symphony Hall

www.balletaz.org; 602-381-1096

‘Welcome to Night Vale’

May 6

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

‘Made in America’

May 7–8

Arizona Masterworks Chorale

www.arizonamasterworks.com

POP! The Science of Bubbles

May 7 – Jan. 29

Arizona Science Center

www.azscience.org; 602-716-2000

Ray LaMontagne

May 8

Arizona Federal Theatre

www.arizonafederaltheatre.com; 602-379-2800

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

May 12

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

John Primer/Bob Corritore CD release party

May 13

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Lewis Nash & The N.Y. Connection Band

May 14

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Fanfare for the Common Man

Symphony No. 9 in D

Minor, Op. 125 “Choral”

May 20–21

The Phoenix Symphony

www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999

‘Schoolhouse Rock Live’

Thru May 22

Childsplay at Herberger Theater Center

www.childsplayaz.org; 480-921-5700

Rachel Eckroth Trio

May 22

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Music in the Garden: Holly Pyle

May 27

Desert Botanical Garden

www.dbg.org; 480-941-1225

Phoenix Fan Fusion

May 27–29

Phoenix Convention Center

www.phoenixfanfusion.com

Jack White

May 28

Arizona Federal Theatre

www.arizonafederaltheatre.com; 602-379-2800

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

May 28

Phoenix Center for the Arts

www.azrocky.com

Sidewalk Saturday Artisan Market

Thru May 28

Roosevelt Row Arts District

www.sidewalksaturdays.com

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix Spring Recital

May 29

Herberger Theatre Center

www.herbergertheater.org; www.ballettheatreofphx.org

All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show and safety information.