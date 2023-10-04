Valley Metro and the city of Phoenix are seeking community feedback on the recommendation for the West Phoenix High-Capacity Transit Alternatives Analysis. The study, initiated in fall 2022, seeks to identify a high-capacity transit option for West Phoenix residents.

Currently, the recommended transit type is light rail, with a route that would travel from Central Avenue west along Indian School Road to 75th Avenue, then jog down to Thomas Road and on to the Desert Sky Mall Transit Center.

The project team hosted two public meetings in September and has an open public comment period, which closes Oct. 6, to gather input on the recommended transit route and mode for West Phoenix.

Presentation materials and public comment form to submit feedback is available on the project website: www.valleymetro.org/project/west-phoenix-high-capacity-transit-alternatives-analysis.