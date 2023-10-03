A new opportunity is open to local Arizona high school students who are passionate about STEM or interested in making a positive impact in their community.

The Luminosity Lab at Arizona State University introduced the Illuminate Challenge, a year-long competition designed to empower and inspire high school students across Arizona. The goal is to take on the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in innovative ways. Students not only get the chance to make a real difference but also gain valuable experiences, mentorship, networking opportunities, and even some cool prizes. Registration is open until Oct. 6.

In addition, the Vanderpoleg Luminosity Scholarship Program is an extension of The Luminosity Lab’s approach, and offers a chance for incoming freshmen and sophomores at ASU to dive into real-world innovation. The focus is on systems thinking and rapid product realization. Applications for this scholarship will open in early October.

For additional information on the programs visit www.illuminatechallenge.com or www.theluminositylab.com. Questions may be emailed to luminosity@asu.edu.