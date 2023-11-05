The Phoenix Public Library system hosts dozens of events for residents of all ages each month.

This month at Yucca Library, babies up to age 2 and their grownup can enjoy BabyTime. Caregivers will play, sing, and read with their babies in a warm and nurturing program. The event will be held 9:30-10 a.m. Thursdays in November, except Nov. 23, when libraries will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Yucca branch will also host a Red Cross Blood Drive event Wednesday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Yucca Library is located at 5648 N. 15th Ave.

Cholla Library will host Family Storytime for children age birth to 5. The event will help children become better readers and will be held Nov. 2, 9 and 16. In addition, a STEAM activity event is scheduled for Nov. 7, 14 and 21, 5–5:45 p.m. The events are geared towards children and teens. Cholla Library is located at 10050 Metro Parkway E.

In addition to the Thanksgiving closure, Nov. 23-24, all libraries will be closed Saturday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day. For a complete list of monthly library events, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org. Contact the library call center at 602-262-4636 for additional assistance.