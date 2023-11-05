When Dino Battilana was just 13, he was fascinated with a 1963 Chevrolet C10 short-bed service truck at the gas station he worked at in downtown Phoenix. He never envisioned that passion would lead him to host the largest GM only custom truck event in the United States — Dino’s Git Down.

Battilana has lived in North Central Phoenix his entire life. He graduated from North High School and owns Dino’s Appliance Factory Service at Indian School Road and SR51. From buying that C10 service truck when he turned 16 to hosting Dino’s Git Down, he says that it has been a fun ride.

He started his first Dino’s Git Down in 2010 with 40 friends showing off their Chevy trucks in the backyard of his home. The following year, due to the event’s popularity it was moved to the parking lot of Battilana’s business. After a few years, the business parking lot and surrounding streets didn’t offer enough space to accommodate the growing event and larger venues were needed. After the 2021 event, he realized the only place large enough to host it going forward was State Farm Stadium.

But the founder has held on to his North Central roots. For the last five years, the event has been sponsored by Courtesy Chevrolet, a staple of the North Central Phoenix community for nearly 70 years. Battilana has had a working relationship with Courtesy for 40 years — living only blocks away from the dealership for 37 years.

The 13th Annual Dino’s Git Down will host 2,500 custom and vintage Chevy trucks ranging from 1947 to 1998 models from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Then, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, there will be 2,500 custom GM cars and trucks. In addition, more than 150 manufacturer booths specializing in Chevrolet/GM products will offer engines, suspension parts, audio systems, wheels and more, and plenty of food and beverages will be available on site.

Held at State Farm Stadium, admission and parking are free. For additional information, visit www.dinosgitdown.com.