Rosie’s House’s enrollment is growing, so the music education nonprofit is looking for instruments for its new students for the upcoming school year.

Residents who have an unused instrument sitting around the house can donate it to the organization, which will then be paired with its 600 students to support them as they reach their full creative and personal potential.

The school is specifically in need of playable trumpets, saxophones and violins and cellos of all sizes. Due to storage capacity limitations, Rosie’s House is unable to accept upright or grand pianos.

Drop off donated instruments at Rosie’s House at 919 E. Jefferson between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call 602-252-8475 or visit www.rosieshouse.org.