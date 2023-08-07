Low-cost health risk assessments for heart attack, stroke and peripheral artery disease will be held this month at the Abrazo Central Campus.

Heart disease is still the leading cause of death for both men and women. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone has a heart attack every 30 seconds and a stroke every 40 seconds. In addition, every year, nearly 800,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke and approximately 8.5 million people in the U.S. have peripheral artery disease.

Abrazo’s Angioscreen exams take only about 10 minutes to assess a person’s circulatory system. Cost for the screening is $59 and includes Carotid ultrasound to check for artery blockage; simple EKG to check for atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat); ankle-branchial indexes to check for peripheral vascular disease; blood pressure check and BMI; and a private consultation with clinician. Participants get confidential exam results with color photos of the carotid arteries. A clinician provides a brief consultation to explain the findings, and participants are encouraged to follow up with their personal physician.

The Angioscreen event will be held Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Wellness Room at 2000 W. Bethany Home Rd. Register by calling 1-844-721-4068 or visit www.abrazohealth.com/events#4016.