With more and more people in the community continuing to struggle for a number of reasons, including astronomical rent increases, job and housing insecurity, medical emergencies and more, Valley shelters are being hit extremely hard. The Arizona Humane Society has already seen an almost 30 percent increase in the number of pets that have come through its doors this year as compared to the same timeframe for 2022.

Pets like adorable Korvo. This sweet pup was surrendered to AHS in June after his previous family did not have the time or resources to give him any longer. The handsome three-year-old American Bulldog Terrier is a great walking buddy as he has great leash manners and loves to explore with his people, especially when it is cooler outside.

Beyond his great looks, Korvo is super smart and knows sit, shake and is very treat motivated. With how smart he is, the speckled boy would do best in a home that helps get his wiggles out with mental and physical stimulation. What better way to bond with your new furry friend than learning new tricks together? Those interested in meeting kind Korvo are encouraged to visit azhumane.org/adopt to learn more.

If Korvo (pet number 734116) has already been adopted, AHS asks potential pet parents to take a moment to meet some of the animals at the shelter. To see all adoptable animals currently available at the Arizona Humane Society, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt.