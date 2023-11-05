The eighth annual Phoenix Pizza Festival will host local pizza makers selling all types of pizza slices, full pies and other unique pizza creations.

At the outdoor event, other foods will also be available, such as pasta, meatballs, French fries and BBQ as well as a variety of desserts. The event also features performances by some of Phoenix’s best local bands, plus lawn games, local market vendors, kid’s activities, and more. In addition, bars will offer a selection of wine, beer, cocktails and N/A beverages. All tickets are general admission, and all food/drink items cost extra once inside.

The annual event benefits Downtown Phoenix, Inc., and will be held Nov. 11-12 at Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W. Culver St., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Organizers encourage pizza lovers to get tickets online in advance — the event sells out every year.

For additional information, visit www.phoenix.pizza.