The Arizona Biltmore Golf Club announced this month that Richard Castricone will serve as executive chef of the new Adobe Bar & Grille. The new eatery, a reimagined rendition of the Biltmore’s Adobe Restaurant, will open this May as part of the club’s new 19,400 sq. ft. clubhouse.

The club says that Castricone has 20-plus years of culinary experience, including overseeing restaurant, banquet and catering operations at hotels and resorts across Arizona. He most recently served as the executive sous chef at the Omni Hotel at ASU in Tempe, Arizona. Earlier in his career, Castricone was the executive chef at Saguaro Hotel Scottsdale, and at the Prescott Resort & Conference Center.

In May, the club will unveil its multi-million-dollar clubhouse, marking the third and final phase of the new Arizona Biltmore Golf Club. Designed as a luxurious estate conversant with its immediate neighbors by Douglas Fredrikson, AIA, and Alexandra Lemos of Phoenix-based Douglas Fredrikson Architects, the new clubhouse includes the new Adobe Bar & Grille, a grab-and-go market known as The Pantry, a state-of-the-art golf simulator room, as well as 6,000 sq. ft. of event space in The Ballroom.

