At the end of February, True Food Kitchen announced the introduction of a new house-made sourdough crust for all pizzas as part of its commitment to sourcing and serving “real food for real life.” The company says that the new sourdough crust is another key initiative deepening their commitment to their True Ingredients Standards program, ensuring that every ingredient meets the highest standard for both people, and the planet.

“We believe in the power of whole, real food. We partner with each of our growers, ranchers and producers so that every ingredient meets our True standards. That means better food for you, your family, and the planet. We do the hard work so you don’t have to,” said CEO John Williams. “We are leading the way in seeking regenerative, organic ingredients which meet the highest standards for soil health, animal welfare, and farmworker fairness.”

Made in house from a fermented sourdough starter, the new pizza dough not only adds depth of flavor, but the company says that sourdough is easier to digest, naturally low in gluten, and promotes healthy gut, adding that the natural acidity in sourdough reduces the glycemic index and doesn’t spike blood sugar in the same way as highly processed flours. Other new pizza offerings include the exclusive use of organic DiNapoli tomato sauce on both current and future pizzas. For example, the Southwest Bison Sausage Pizza features organic DiNapoli tomatoes, Force of Nature regenerative bison and Vital Farms pasture-raised egg. And the Garden Pesto Pizza is overflowing with organic tomatoes and arugula.

In Phoenix, visit True Food Kitchen at 2502 E. Camelback Road. To learn more, visit www.truefoodkitchen.com.