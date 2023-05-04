Things to do in Phoenix in May, left to right by row: First Aid Kit at The Van Buren, Danielle Ponder at Valley Bar, and Hugo E. Carbajal and Briana J. Resa in ATC’s “Private Lives” (photo by Tim Fuller); Lurrie Bell at The Rhythm Room, “La Malinche (Young Girl of Yalala, Oaxaca)” c. 1940, by Alfredo Ramos Martínez at Phoenix Art Museum, and Jeff Libman Quintet at The Nash; Ballet Arizona’s ‘The Rite of Spring’, Hayley Kiyoko at The Van Buren (photo by Trevor Flores), and The National Parks at Crescent Ballroom
This month, explore homegrown theater, Mother’s Day offerings, live local and national music acts, dance and theater, and new art exhibits, as well as roars, pours, dogs and butterflies (oh, my!). See you on the town in May!
Check out our Local Events page for events throughout the month. All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for up-to-date show information.