Phoenix Center for the Arts offers classes in art, music, theatre, writing and dance for young people ages 6 to 18. Teens who are interested in getting more involved in the local arts community can also join the Teen Artist Guild (also known as TAG) for a small semi-annual fee and attend unique “Meet the Artist” events, enter art in TAG art shows, and participate in TAG open studios and events.

This month, Youth Creative Movement, Yoga and Ballet classes will be offered May 6–27. Beginning in June, musically inclined students can join a Youth Piano or Youth Voice class and those interested in theater can check out Next Level Theater classes at both the Downtown and Thunderbird campuses.

Phoenix Center for the Arts is located at 1202 N. 3rd St., Phoenix. Call 602-254-3100 for information. You can find a list of classes currently open for registration, for both youth and adults, at www.phoenixcenterforthearts.org.