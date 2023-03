Arizona Science Center’s Camp Innovation, which will inspire and engage curious minds through STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) learning, will return March 13-17 for spring break. The camp will explore two themes: “Dogs! A Science Camp” for grades 1-2 and “Impossible Science” for grades 3-6.

Both camps run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The cost is $260 for members and $295 for non-members. For details, visit www.azscience.org/events-programs/camp-innovation.