The Arizona Sustainability Alliance is looking for mentors for the Youth Conservation Workforce Program, as well as young people to participate in the program.

More than an opportunity for Arizona’s young minds, the program offers a platform for growth, mentorship, and environmental impact and aims to empower young people while encouraging them to care for the environment.

Youth participants are the heartbeat of projects that enhance the environment, protect wildlife, and build resilient communities. From tree-planting initiatives to urban farming projects, every day is a chance to create positive change. The organization says that the benefits to youth are many, including hands-on experience by engaging in real-world conservation projects; receiving guidance and support from experienced professional; developing leadership skills and eco-conscious values; and connecting with peers who share a passion for sustainability.

Joining the program as a mentor, counselor, teacher, or administrator allows residents the opportunity to play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of eco-conscious leaders.

To learn more, visit www.azsustainabilityalliance.com/azsa-youth-conservation-workforce-development-azycwd.