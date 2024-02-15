Change is difficult for everyone, and accepting the death of a loved one, on top of all the normal changes life brings, can be difficult to deal with. Learning how to cope and adapt to these changes is important for children to make a smooth and healthy transition to adulthood.

Stepping Stones of Hope, a small nonprofit in the Valley dedicated to providing comprehensive support-based programs, a continuum of care, and education to grieving children, teens, adults, and families, will offer One Day at Camp for Kids & Grown-Ups on Saturday, Feb. 24, at First United Methodist Church in Central Phoenix. The day-long camp helps grieving children, ages 6 to 17, and their families by providing a neutral environment where both children and grown-ups feel safe to express their private and innermost feelings about their death loss.

Campers will learn coping skills that will serve them as they experience changes and begin accepting their life has a new path. Providing a healthy outlet for expression may be the most important, as well as the most challenging task parents and caregivers face, especially when also dealing with their grief.

For more information about camp registration, email info@steppingstonesofhope.org or call 602-264-7520. Online registration is available at www.steppingstonesofhope.org.