Black History Festival slated for February

The Brophy Black Family Alliance and the Brophy Black Student Union will host a Black History Festival from noon until 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 24, on Brophy’s campus. The public is invited to attend this free event, which celebrates Black history, culture, food and more. There will be performances, food trucks, vendors and art.

For more information on the Brophy Black History Festival, please contact Brophy’s director of equity and inclusion, Deena Sellers, at dsellers@brophyprep.org.

Brophy hosts fashion show

Brophy College Preparatory will host the 2024 Fashion Show: Brothers in Faith on Friday, March 1, at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn. The show will feature Brophy’s class of 2024, with fashions from Neiman Marcus. All proceeds benefit the Brophy Financial Aid Fund.

The social hour and shopping will begin at 11 a.m. followed by the fashion show and luncheon at 1 p.m. Tables and individual tickets for the event are now available for purchase at https://e.givesmart.com/events/xyf.

Golf coach receives accolades

Xavier College Preparatory announced that the Arizona Republic named Tui Selvaratnam its 2023-24 Golf Coach of the Year. Selvaratnam serves as the head coach for the Xavier Golf Team. She is also the associate director of Athletics for the school.

Coaching at Xavier since 2006, this year Selvaratnam led a talented team to its 38th championship in program history. They won the Division I championship and a No. 13 national ranking by the PGA National High School Golf Association for fall 2023. Throughout its history, eight Xavier golfers have gone on to compete in the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LGPA).

Selvaratnam says the best thing about coaching is, “Sharing the knowledge I have about golf to the young ladies. I help them grow as an individual and golfer. I see them come in as freshmen and grow into mature, confident young women when they leave as seniors.”

A native of Sri Lanka, Selvaratnam moved to Arizona in 1995 to attend Arizona State University and began to dominate Arizona Women’s Golf. In 2007, Tui led the first Arizona team to win the USGA (United States Golf Association) Women’s State Team Championship. She has successfully competed in many other USGA National Championships.

Athletic director wins national award

Sister Lynn Winsor, BVM, vice-principal for Activities and athletic director at Xavier College Preparatory, was conferred the Leslie Moore Legacy Award by the Global Community of Women in High School Sports. The organization sought to honor a trailblazer and champion who left an indelible mark in the realm of athletic administration and the world of sports.

Winsor has been an innovative coach and administrator since she returned to Xavier to teach in 1974 — she’s a member of Xavier’s Class of 1961.

As a founding member of the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Girls Equity and Sports Committee, she was instrumental in laying the groundwork for the AIA to provide more sports for girls — soccer, beach volleyball and flag football. The school says that Winsor continues to be unrelenting in advocating for female athletes and administrators to receive more support.