Arizona Cocktail Weekend will return to the Phoenix area for its 12th year Feb. 16 through 20. The longest-running cocktail event in the Southwest, the five-day schedule will offer a variety of events, including exclusive tastings, expert-led seminars and can’t-miss cocktail events, in addition to three signature events. The events are spread out over various venues, including hotels and bars around the Valley, though most take place in downtown Phoenix.

The first signature event, The Cocktail Carnival, takes place Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Walter Where?House in Downtown Phoenix. This event will showcase innovative and immersive light and sound displays, while guests enjoy unique cocktails, art shows and circus performances.

Top Bars follows on Sunday, Feb. 18, at Warehouse 215. The annual sell-out tasting event brings more than 40 of the world’s best bars to Downtown Phoenix as pop-ups. Some spots are trekking all the way from London, Singapore and Hong Kong.

On Monday, Feb. 19, Arizona’s top mixologists battle it out at The Last Slinger Standing at the R&D Lab at Republic National Distributing Company. Each round features secret ingredients, judged by a panel of renowned cocktail experts from around the world, until the last slinger is remaining, and takes the trophy for 2024.

Tickets for the 21-and-over Arizona Cocktail Weekend start at $50, depending on the event and date of purchase. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.arizonacocktailweekend.com.