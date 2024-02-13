Veterans and the public are invited to an informal talk presented by Travis Burns, an Army veteran with service in the Gulf War and exposure to toxic burn pits. Burns is an active volunteer with the Phoenix VA/Veterans Affairs Medical Center Veterans and Family Council. His focus includes prevention of veteran suicide, and moral injury.

The free presentation will be held Saturday, Feb. 24, 9-10 a.m., at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 7901 N. Central Ave. To ensure adequate refreshments, leave a message by Thursday, Feb. 22, at 602-943-7834. Direct questions about the program to Carol Culbertson, team leader for the Cross Roads veteran’s ministry: caroleenculbertson@earthlink.net.