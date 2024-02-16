In celebration of the centennial of jazz vocalist Sarah Vaughan, The Nash will bring the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, directed by Scotty Barnhart with guest vocalist Carmen Bradford, to Phoenix for a spectacular concert Feb. 24 at 7:30 pm.

Held at The Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 N. 16th St,, proceeds from the concert will benefit The Nash’s jazz education center and its efforts to expand the center’s facilities downtown to serve more youth.

Founded in 1935, current members include musicians hired by Basie himself, including Bradford (who joined in 1983 and was discovered by Basie when she was just 22 years old) and trombonist Clarence Banks (joined in 1984).

Tickets for The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra are $59, $79 and $250 for VIP, which includes pre-concert reception with auction, hosted hors d’oeuvres and bar. Visit www.thenash.org for tickets and additional information.