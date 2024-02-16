The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that work this weekend, Feb. 16-19, will require closures or lane restrictions for some freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area, including a major closure of eastbound I-10 from SR 51 all the way to the US 60 interchange near the Broadway Curve. Some of the restrictions will not take place until Sunday night.

Eastbound I-10 closed between SR 51 and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 19). Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 as part of the detour route to travel around the closure, or southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway).



Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Crismon Road in the east Mesa area from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 19) for pavement improvements. Alternate routes include Baseline Road or Southern Avenue. ADOT also recommends adding extra travel time for those attending the Arizona Renaissance Festival on Saturday and Sunday.



Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) narrowed to one lane overnight between Guadalupe Road and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in Tempe from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 19) for lane striping work. Plan on other overnight restrictions for this work next week.



Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to one or two lanes overnight in areas between Val Vista Drive and Arizona Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday nights (Feb. 18-20) for pavement maintenance.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions, and suggested detours, for this weekend.