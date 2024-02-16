The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that work this weekend, Feb. 16-19, will require closures or lane restrictions for some freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area, including a major closure of eastbound I-10 from SR 51 all the way to the US 60 interchange near the Broadway Curve. Some of the restrictions will not take place until Sunday night.
- Eastbound I-10 closed between SR 51 and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 19).
- Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 as part of the detour route to travel around the closure, or southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway).
- Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Crismon Road in the east Mesa area from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 19) for pavement improvements.
- Alternate routes include Baseline Road or Southern Avenue. ADOT also recommends adding extra travel time for those attending the Arizona Renaissance Festival on Saturday and Sunday.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) narrowed to one lane overnight between Guadalupe Road and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in Tempe from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 19) for lane striping work.
- Plan on other overnight restrictions for this work next week.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to one or two lanes overnight in areas between Val Vista Drive and Arizona Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday nights (Feb. 18-20) for pavement maintenance.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions, and suggested detours, for this weekend.