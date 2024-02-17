The Coronado Home Tour returns this year with a street fair, inviting neighbors, friends and family to a fun day of local vendors, food trucks, historic and historically modern homes on tour, kids parade, music and more.

Scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the street fair is free but home tours require a ticket. Once checked in at the ticketing tent at the street fair, touring guests will be given a wrist band for home access.

Ticket sales go towards supporting the Coronado Neighborhood Association, which allows the organization to continue advocating for the greater Coronado area and hosting more events like the fair and tour.

The street fair will take place at 1717 N. 12th St. For additional information or to purchase tour tickets, visit www.thecoronadoneighborhood.com/home-tour.