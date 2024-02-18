The Junior League of Phoenix (JLP) will host its 87th Annual Rummage Sale, also known as “Arizona’s Largest Indoor Garage Sale.” The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arizona Exposition & State Fair Exhibit Building in the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

Shoppers are invited to explore a treasure trove of new and gently used items offered at deeply discounted prices. Early birds are encouraged to arrive promptly for the best selection.

The sale, which will feature thousands of items across various categories, serves as JLP’s signature fundraiser, raising more than $125,000 and benefiting local community programs and JLP-sponsored training.

Arizona Exposition & State Fair Exhibit Building is located at 1826 W. McDowell Road. Admission is $5 from 8 a.m. to noon and free from 1-4 p.m.; parking is $10. For additional event information, visit www.jlp.org and click on the “Events” link.