Steele Indian School Park will play host to the annual Arizona Matsuri: Festival of Japan, Feb. 24-25. The two-day festival celebrates the culture of Japan through exhibits, arts and crafts, demonstrations, children’s activities, bonsai displays, Japanese food, Japanese beer and sake garden, games and contests, and live entertainment on four stages.

The Arizona Matsuri is a nonprofit organization, whose steering committee members are drawn from the Arizona Buddhist Temple, the Phoenix Himeji Sister City Committee, the Japanese American Citizens League, the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix, the Japanese Business Association of Arizona, the Japanese Culture Club of Arizona and interested individuals. The Matsuri is the means for the nonprofit Arizona Matsuri to fulfill its mission of introducing the arts and culture of Japan to Arizona.

Steele Indian School Park is located at 300 E. Indian School Road. Admission to the Matsuri festival, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, is free. For additional information, visit www.azmatsuri.org.