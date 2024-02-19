The Phoenix Antiques, Bottles and Collectibles Club will host its annual sale Feb. 23-24 at North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 N. Central Ave. Friday’s early bird (2-4 p.m.) admission is $10; from 4-6 p.m. admission is $3. Saturday admission is $3 all day, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Hosted in February for more than 40 years, Club members and antique dealers gather to sell a variety of collectables — from old Arizona bottles to restaurant dinnerware, lanterns, dolls, linens, toys and more. Learn more at www.phoenixantiquesclub.org.