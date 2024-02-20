Anhelo Restaurant will host a seven-course wine dinner featuring the full continuum of the Hundred Acre portfolio on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The evening will include everything from champagne and Summer Dreams sauvignon blanc, chardonnay and pinot noir, to Fortunate Son’s The Diplomat Red Blend and the Hundred Acre Fortification Port Style Wine, all paired with creations by Chef Ivan Jacobo.

Dinner begins at 6 p.m., and the cost is $1,000, plus tax and gratuity. Seating is extremely limited for this exclusive event. Reservations are required and can be made directly when in the restaurant or by emailing ryan@anhelorestaurant.com.

Anhelo Restaurant is located at 114 W. Adams St. in downtown Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-596-7745 or visit www.anhelorestaurant.com.