The city of Phoenix’s Vacant Property Registry (VPR) is now open to the public. In a new ordinance passed by the Phoenix City Council in December 2023, properties vacant for more than 30 days that meet the following criteria are now required to register with the Neighborhood Services Department: Non-residential properties; unimproved land that is 10,000 or more square feet; and residential properties with 50 or more units.

The city said that it faced challenges with locating property owners, especially those who reside out-of-state. The new ordinance addresses these challenges by requiring owners to register annually, provide contact information and report occupancy changes within 10 days. In addition, out-of-state owners are required to designate a local point of contact who can address issues promptly.

Enforcement will begin on unregistered vacant properties in February 2024. With fines ranging from $500 to $2,500, the Neighborhood Services Department urges property owners to register as soon as possible. The Vacant Property Registry is available now on myPHX311, the city of Phoenix’s online service portal. Learn more about the program at www.phoenix.gov/nsd/vacantpropertyregistry.