“He Had a Plan & It Involved the Two of Them” by Jules Gissler (photo courtesy of Shemer Art Center)

Those who love art and four-legged family members will find both as Shemer Art Center hosts a day of dog-gone fun this month.

Scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the center will host its eighth annual Furry Friends Fine Arts Festival. This fun, animal-themed arts festival is “purr-fect” for the entire family, and will include a handful of activities, art exhibits, food vendors, pet adoptions and more.

Shemer Art Center is located at 5005 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix. For more information, call 602.262.4727 or visit www.shemerartcenter.org.

